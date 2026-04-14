Scotiabank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Hammer Technology

Hammer Technology Holdings Corp. (CVE:HMM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hammer Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hammer Technology’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

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