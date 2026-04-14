Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.12 and last traded at GBX 16.33. Approximately 1,304,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 513,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.45.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of £155.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.69.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €162 billion at 30 June 2025. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

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