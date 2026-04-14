WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.06 and last traded at $92.01. Approximately 164,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 191,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.52.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,106,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,055,000 after buying an additional 677,082 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,890,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $17,563,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 267,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 201,762 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of the 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. The Index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share.

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