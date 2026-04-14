Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998 and last traded at GBX 976. 13,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 30,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930.15.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9%

The stock has a market cap of £62.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -440.54, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 861.85.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

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