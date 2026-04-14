Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.06. 84,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 103,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.0510.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

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Wesfarmers Company Profile

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Wesfarmers Limited is one of Australia’s largest diversified corporations, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 1914 as a farmers’ cooperative, the company has evolved into a broad-based conglomerate with operations spanning retail, industrials, chemicals, energy and resources. Wesfarmers is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and trades in the United States over-the-counter under the symbol WFAFY.

In the retail sector, Wesfarmers owns and operates a number of high-profile brands, including Bunnings Warehouse, Kmart, Target and Officeworks.

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