KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 524 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the March 15th total of 313 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.30. KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000.

About KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF

The KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome January 2026 ETF (KBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track the total return of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) up to a cap, with a 90% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds shares of the underlying ETF and options to obtain exposure. KBUF was launched on Feb 8, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

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