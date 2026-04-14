Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 210 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAMR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151. Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -219.86 and a beta of 1.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE EEFund Video Game Tech index. The fund tracks an equity index of global firms that support, create or use video games. Stocks are assigned to pure-play, non-pure-play or conglomerate baskets, and weighted equally within each. GAMR was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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