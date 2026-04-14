Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,723 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 1,683 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Linkage Global Stock Down 1.5%

LGCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. 27,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,677. Linkage Global has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Linkage Global Company Profile

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Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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