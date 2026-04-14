Short Interest in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Increases By 65.0%

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,357,094 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 2,034,776 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $38.08. 7,590,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,095.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

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