Angeliki Frangou Purchases 1,155 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.78 per share, for a total transaction of $81,750.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,693,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,206,850.14. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,204 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,568.96.

On Friday, April 10th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,188 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.94 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.72.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,208 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,251.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.09 per share, for a total transaction of $82,215.57.

On Monday, April 6th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,200 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,564.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,229 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,366.34.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,234 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,171.14.

On Monday, March 23rd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,289 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $83,617.43.

On Friday, March 20th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,247 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,187.37.

On Thursday, March 19th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,235 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,745.00.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NMM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 127,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 21.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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