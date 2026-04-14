US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Director Purchases $10,437.00 in Stock

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Fipke bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $10,437.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,684.18. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

US Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 373,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,896. US Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

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US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Gold Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Up Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Gold during the fourth quarter worth $5,157,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Gold by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

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US Gold Company Profile

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US Gold Corporation (NASDAQ: USAU) is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

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