Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 57,894 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 57,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $288,312.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,489,962 shares in the company, valued at $27,340,010.76. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Finance Corp International sold 52,230 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $256,971.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Finance Corp International sold 9,878 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $48,896.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Finance Corp International sold 19,311 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $95,203.23.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Finance Corp International sold 47,954 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $235,454.14.

On Monday, April 6th, Finance Corp International sold 34,219 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $169,384.05.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Finance Corp International sold 9,928 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $49,540.72.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Finance Corp International sold 18,663 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $92,755.11.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Finance Corp International sold 32,807 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $164,691.14.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Finance Corp International sold 11,104 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $55,964.16.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Finance Corp International sold 16,179 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $81,218.58.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 108,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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