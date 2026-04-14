Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,060 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $243,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 425,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,788.24. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $250,639.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $258,453.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $458,855.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $275,417.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $263,599.80.

On Friday, March 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $254,832.20.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80.

On Monday, March 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $255,594.60.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $247,017.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,528. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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