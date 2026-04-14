SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 230,165 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 406,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 220,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,259. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 861,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 856,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 772,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

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