Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Sells $4,956,743.22 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 273,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $4,956,743.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,620,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,315,096.63. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Bruce Lucas sold 259,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $4,675,942.75.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruce Lucas sold 121,414 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,186,666.14.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruce Lucas sold 114,077 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,053,386.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,469,285.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Bruce Lucas sold 135,376 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,448,951.84.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bruce Lucas sold 8,771 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $157,965.71.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Bruce Lucas sold 247,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $4,470,844.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Bruce Lucas sold 178,733 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,224,343.32.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Bruce Lucas sold 98,716 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,820,323.04.

On Monday, March 16th, Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $4,124,575.00.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of SLDE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.05. 1,984,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Slide Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Texas Capital raised Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

View Our Latest Report on SLDE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slide Insurance by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000.

About Slide Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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