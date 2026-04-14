Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari Sells 2,000 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anousheh Ansari also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Jabil Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE JBL traded up $5.67 on Monday, hitting $305.17. 1,010,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,599. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.85 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 395.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Jabil

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

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Jabil Company Profile

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Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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