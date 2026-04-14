Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY) Short Interest Update

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,536 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 20,984 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,443,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,460,000.

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Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.77. Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

About Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

The Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities and equity-related securities traded on Japanese markets. JPY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

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