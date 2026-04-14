Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 94,933 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the March 15th total of 45,079 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Novogen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Novogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Novogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Novogen

Novogen Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 189,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Novogen has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Novogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline includes GDC-0084, a brain-penetrant phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor in Phase II development for glioblastoma, as well as Cantrixil, an orally bioavailable small molecule designed to target treatment-resistant ovarian cancer stem cells. Novogen’s research efforts leverage structure-based drug design to optimize selectivity and pharmacokinetic profiles, seeking to address high-unmet medical needs in oncology.

Founded in Australia and now headquartered in New York City, Novogen maintains research facilities in Perth and collaborates with academic institutions and contract research organizations worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.