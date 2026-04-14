Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

See Also

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