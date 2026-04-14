Aster Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (ASTER)

Aster (ASTER) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Aster has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $162.06 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aster token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aster has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,434.13 or 1.00105803 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aster

Aster’s launch date was September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,822,529,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,479,388,844 tokens. The official website for Aster is www.asterdex.com. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Aster’s official message board is medium.com/asterdex.

Buying and Selling Aster

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,822,529,124.59504129 with 2,479,388,843.72503129 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.67202436 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $123,775,035.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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