Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $90,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,571 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,408. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.