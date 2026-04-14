Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,149,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,198,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,854,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 55.4% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 49.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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