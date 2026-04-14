Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 8,072 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 378.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.58 and a twelve month high of $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average is $162.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto bought 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.24 per share, with a total value of $99,934.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,501.12. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 19,026 shares worth $3,770,665. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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