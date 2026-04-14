Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,264 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 116.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,422,000 after buying an additional 435,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,930,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,126.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,201,000 after buying an additional 288,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

MSI opened at $439.50 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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