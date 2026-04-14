Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.43.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.19, a PEG ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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