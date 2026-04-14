Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $338.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $249.94 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $591.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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