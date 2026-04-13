WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in March

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,494 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 18,011 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:WTMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,712. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.22. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Get WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTMF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 144.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Managed Futures index. The fund is actively managed to provide positive returns in rising and falling markets. The fund seeks to emulate the returns of an index that takes long and short positions in currency, commodity, and Treasury futures. WTMF was launched on Jan 5, 2011 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.