Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 29th

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

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Alamo Group Trading Down 0.5%

ALG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,488. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.99. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $156.29 and a 12 month high of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,787.01. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,427,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 110,941 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 97,898 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

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Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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