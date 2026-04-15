EQT’s (EQT) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

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EQT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 184,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,798.83. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of EQT by 495.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EQT by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: EQT expanded long‑term LNG commitments, increasing contracted volumes tied to Commonwealth LNG — this links more production to higher‑value seaborne markets and supports longer‑term cashflow visibility. EQT Deepens LNG Ties

EQT expanded long‑term LNG commitments, increasing contracted volumes tied to Commonwealth LNG — this links more production to higher‑value seaborne markets and supports longer‑term cashflow visibility. Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record date May 6), a modest yield (~1.2%) that supports income‑oriented holders and signals confidence in near‑term free cash flow. EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record date May 6), a modest yield (~1.2%) that supports income‑oriented holders and signals confidence in near‑term free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) suggests EQT has the setup to potentially beat in the upcoming earnings release — positive if realized, as recent results showed margin expansion and revenue growth. EQT Reports Next Week

Analyst commentary (Zacks) suggests EQT has the setup to potentially beat in the upcoming earnings release — positive if realized, as recent results showed margin expansion and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest reduction in upside expectations but still supportive analyst sentiment. Bernstein Cuts Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest reduction in upside expectations but still supportive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage also highlights EQT as a value candidate based on style scores and recent fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. EQT Strong Value Stock

Zacks coverage also highlights EQT as a value candidate based on style scores and recent fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded EQT from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” a direct negative signal that can prompt short‑term selling by investors who track sell‑side positioning. Citigroup Downgrade (via Zacks)

Citigroup downgraded EQT from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” a direct negative signal that can prompt short‑term selling by investors who track sell‑side positioning. Negative Sentiment: Natural‑gas prices have slid to a multi‑month low, creating a near‑term headwind for EQT’s realized gas prices and revenue; sector price pressure can amplify selling even when company fundamentals look stable. Natural Gas Slides to 7‑Month Low

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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