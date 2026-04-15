Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 280 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 168 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

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Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.

Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.

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