Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aecon Group (ARE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aecon Group (TSE: ARE) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

4/8/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$38.75 to C$44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$30.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.25 to C$28.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 330.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aecon Group news, Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld sold 125,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$5,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 184,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,670,088. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

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