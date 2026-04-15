Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,524 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 936 put options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

FXE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $108.93. 35,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $457.51 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $111.54.

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Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,839.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the euro through an investment in securities.

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