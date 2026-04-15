Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Short Interest Update

Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 157,182 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 208,221 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFWD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lifeward to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Lifeward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFWD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 3,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,331. Lifeward has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($3.53). Lifeward had a negative net margin of 90.38% and a negative return on equity of 145.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifeward will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeward

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lifeward by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lifeward by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Lifeward by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lifeward by 1,271.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 198,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Lifeward Company Profile

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ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

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