Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.51 and last traded at $316.51, with a volume of 52755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.17.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Downshift Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.