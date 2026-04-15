Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.51 and last traded at $316.51, with a volume of 52755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.58.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.17.
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
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