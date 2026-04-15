Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 587% compared to the average daily volume of 481 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arqit Quantum news, CEO Andrew Leaver sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $102,608.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,751 shares in the company, valued at $618,096.01. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,921 shares of company stock worth $186,828 in the last ninety days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $30,248,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQQ stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 753,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQQ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arqit Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

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Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc is a UK‐based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data from current and emerging cyber threats. The company’s core technology leverages principles of quantum physics to generate and distribute encryption keys in a way that remains impervious to attacks, including those enabled by future quantum computers. Arqit’s platform is designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructures without requiring hardware upgrades, offering end‐to‐end data protection for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers.

The company’s flagship QuantumCloud platform uses a patented key distribution architecture to deliver symmetrical keys to endpoints across distributed networks.

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