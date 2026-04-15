TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.39. 279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYZ was launched on Apr 30, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

Further Reading

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