Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $58.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. 235,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,482,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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