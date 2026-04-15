BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 106,221 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 212,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.9%
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,485. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%.
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BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE: FRA) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund primarily seeks to provide current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments, with a focus on senior secured loans and other bank-originated credit facilities. As a publicly traded vehicle, FRA offers investors exposure to a portfolio of floating rate assets designed to adjust coupon payments in response to changes in benchmark interest rates.
In constructing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates a significant portion of its assets to U.S.
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