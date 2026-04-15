Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.29. Webull shares last traded at $6.3150, with a volume of 10,340,022 shares trading hands.

Key Webull News

Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BULL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Webull Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Webull in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webull in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webull in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Webull by 860.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Webull in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Further Reading

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