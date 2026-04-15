First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Short Interest Up 67.8% in March

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,921 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 55,373 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 845,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FSIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,653. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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