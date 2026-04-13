Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.49.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
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