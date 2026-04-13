Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

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About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

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Further Reading

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It generates current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, and the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index.

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