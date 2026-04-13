B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.74. 3,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $17.79.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its founding in 1997, the company has expanded to offer a broad suite of advisory, financing and investment solutions across several industry verticals. Its principal business activities include investment banking, corporate finance, financial consulting, valuation and advisory services, restructuring and reorganization, merchant banking, asset management and brokerage services. B. Riley serves a wide range of clients, including middle-market and large-cap companies, as well as institutional investors, private equity sponsors and other financial institutions.

In May 2023, B.

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