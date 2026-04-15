Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.57% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.

Here are the key takeaways from Aduro Clean Technologies’ conference call:

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Aduro’s proprietary chemolysis platform claims to convert mixed, contaminated waste plastics into drop-in circular naphtha at lower temperature, with higher yields and without hydrogenation, enabling smaller-scale commercial units and positioning it as differentiated vs pyrolysis competitors.

platform claims to convert mixed, contaminated waste plastics into drop-in circular naphtha at lower temperature, with higher yields and without hydrogenation, enabling smaller-scale commercial units and positioning it as differentiated vs pyrolysis competitors. Execution progress includes an operational pilot in London, Ontario informing design, paid testing/collaborations with majors (e.g., Shell, Total), and a planned first-of-a-kind 10,000 tpa semi-commercial unit at Chemelot targeted for H2 2027.

semi-commercial unit at Chemelot targeted for H2 2027. Regulatory tailwinds in Europe (recycled-content mandates and extended producer responsibility) should increase demand for qualifying circular feedstock, and management asserts Aduro’s output will qualify at a substantially higher rate than many pyrolysis alternatives.

Financially, Aduro recently raised ~ CAD 23M , reports about CAD 40M cash on hand and ~ 34% insider ownership , which management says supports near-term operations and reduces near-term dilution risk.

, reports about cash on hand and ~ , which management says supports near-term operations and reduces near-term dilution risk. Material execution risks remain — investors should watch pilot yield, engineering and environmental data, licensing traction, and timely scale-up to the first commercial unit, as delays or underperformance would materially affect timelines and valuation.

Aduro Clean Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Aduro Clean Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $346.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 3.24. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aduro Clean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADUR

Institutional Trading of Aduro Clean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Aduro Clean Technologies by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.