Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Seer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Seer stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.94. 96,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 443.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Seer by 57.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Seer in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Seer by 17.7% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer’s platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company’s flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

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