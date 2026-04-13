iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,306 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 164,057 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDW stock remained flat at $20.96 during trading on Monday. 29,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,076,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after purchasing an additional 511,560 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 262,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 175,548 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 387,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100,078 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.