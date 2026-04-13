Critical Analysis: Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) & Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Zepp Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $120,000.00 116.58 -$6.50 million ($0.63) -1.75 Zepp Health $258.90 million 0.73 -$40.07 million ($2.51) -5.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Zepp Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -273.24% -208.55% Zepp Health -15.48% -15.00% -6.07%

Risk and Volatility

Bullfrog AI has a beta of -2.29, indicating that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zepp Health has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bullfrog AI and Zepp Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zepp Health 1 0 1 0 2.00

Zepp Health has a consensus target price of $64.37, suggesting a potential upside of 395.15%. Given Zepp Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Summary

Zepp Health beats Bullfrog AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

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Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Zepp Health

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Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

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