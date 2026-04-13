International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 178,663 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the March 15th total of 53,765 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,566 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 40,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,766. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 98.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

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International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

Further Reading

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