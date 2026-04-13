Short Interest in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Expands By 223.7%

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,107 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the March 15th total of 17,025 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Active High Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,503,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,872,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 759,231 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 599,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 217,252 shares during the period.

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Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,925. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

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