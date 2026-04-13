Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 78,227 shares, a growth of 216.6% from the March 15th total of 24,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 105,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

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Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,238. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax‐exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high‐quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential‐purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

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