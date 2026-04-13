Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2026

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.33. 20,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

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Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.

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Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT)

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