Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.33. 20,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-advantaged income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objective by primarily acquiring dividend-paying equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, with a focus on businesses that have demonstrated a track record of consistent cash distributions. EVT may also invest in American depositary receipts and other securities that offer favorable tax treatment for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.